On Saturday, March 4, from 7:30 to 11 a.m, St. Joseph the Worker (SJW) will host its 25th annual Hike for the Homeless fundraiser at McDowell Mountain Regional Park Pemberton Trailhead in Fountain Hills. Funds raised directly support the nonprofit’s mission to help individuals experiencing poverty, homelessness, or who are in crisis, to find quality employment and regain stability in their lives.
The hikeis a significant fundraiser for SJW, and the goal this year is to raise $85,000. In 2022, the Hike for the Homeless helped hundreds of people experiencing homelessness and economic hardship get a second chance through employment.
“This is an extra special year, and event for us, as we’re celebrating the 35th anniversary of St. Joseph the Worker and the 25th anniversary of the Hike,” said Jarrett Ransom, interim CEO. “We invite people at all levels to join us on March 4. And what better way to spend a Saturday morning in Arizona with your family, friends – furry ones, too – than out on the hiking trail while helping those struggling with unemployment or financial hardship get a new start?”
In its FY 2022, SJW provided its services to more than 7,300 individuals and connected 5,399 individuals with employment. The organization serves clients from more than 50 zip codes across the Valley through its five locations and 90-plus nonprofit, government and private partners. SJW has helped transform the lives of more than 35,000 individuals since its establishment in 1988 and continues to dispense the resources needed to remove employment barriers and create success.
Registered hikers will have the option between a 1.5-mile or 4.5-mile hike. They will also receive a free t-shirt and be treated to a free breakfast burrito from San Tan Brewing Company.