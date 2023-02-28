On Saturday, March 4, from 7:30 to 11 a.m, St. Joseph the Worker (SJW) will host its 25th annual Hike for the Homeless fundraiser at McDowell Mountain Regional Park Pemberton Trailhead in Fountain Hills. Funds raised directly support the nonprofit’s mission to help individuals experiencing poverty, homelessness, or who are in crisis, to find quality employment and regain stability in their lives.

The hikeis a significant fundraiser for SJW, and the goal this year is to raise $85,000. In 2022, the Hike for the Homeless helped hundreds of people experiencing homelessness and economic hardship get a second chance through employment.