The Fountain Hills High School chapter of National Honor Society is hosting a food drive, with the community invited to take part through Nov. 26.
This year’s drive will benefit the Extended Hands Food Bank, which is in greater need of supplies through the holidays. To take part, items can be dropped off at the FHHS front office, while students on campus are encouraged to bring items to their match class or drop by room B101.
The top requested items are peanut butter, jelly, cereal, canned vegetables, macaroni and cheese and cans of tuna. Monetary donations may also be offered. It is requested that ramen, glass products and perishables not be included.
New this year is a push for pet donations, too. Any dry or canned pet food donations can also be dropped off with regular, non-perishable food donations.
Fountain Hills High School is located at 16100 E. Palisades Blvd.