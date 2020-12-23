The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued a High Pollution Advisory for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Dec. 24 and 25, due to expected high concentration of particulate materials.
The holiday is a time when many people are home and wanting to enjoy a fire in the fire place, however, this advisory also initiates the Maricopa County air quality restrictions on the burning of wood, as well as commercial use of leaf blowers and off highway vehicle travel.
Particulate matter measuring 2.5 microns or less is the source of this advisory. State and county agencies measure PM-10 and PM-2.5 which are extremely small solid particles and liquid droplets found circulating in the air. PM, or particulate matter, comes from either combustion (cars, industry, woodburning) or dust stirred up into the air. High levels of PM are typically created when the air is especially stagnant.