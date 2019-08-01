“Big dreams, tight pockets” is a summer series about the town’s aging facilities and services under the umbrella of Community Services. Use of town parks, recreation programs, tourism, special events and the Community Center is on the rise while budget deficits have postponed expanded offerings and physical improvements. How does the town balance priorities and residents willingness to pay?
The community’s landmark Fountain and lake turn 50 years old next year.
Over the years, thousands of tourists have come to view what, at one time, was the world’s tallest continuously operating fountain. Turned on for the first time Dec. 15, 1970, the Fountain can shoot water on a calm day to a height of 560 feet.
The fountain has dropped to fourth on the tallest list. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia now boasts of the world’s tallest fountain in the city of Jeddah. This fountain, created in 1980, raises a plume of water to 853 feet above sea level.
Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin’s department is responsible for the care and maintenance of the Fountain Park attraction.
The town acquired Fountain Park from the former MCO Properties, developer, on May 1, 1997. The 64-acre park is maintained by one full-time staffer.
Two separate, although related, issues face the town. A 20-year warranty on the existing lake liner expires in 2020. The town has hired a firm to evaluate its condition but until the lake is actually drained, the effect of effluent water on the liner is unknown.
The town provided a topographical map to a consulting firm to determine how deep crews would have to drop the lake level. A five-foot section of the liner would be removed for durability and chemical tests. Another test could be performed in five years to compare deterioration.
“If they tell us it’s beyond its lifespan, that’s when we probably would talk about a bond,” said Goodwin.
Replacing the liner alone will be expensive. The liner will cost around $1.7 million.
“Everything else goes up from there,” said Goodwin. Additional expenses involve draining the entire lake, leasing trucks and equipment to remove the sludge and hauling the debris to an unknown disposal site.
“We have not investigated that aspect so we don’t know what that would cost,” said Goodwin. “The number we anticipate is $5 million and there’s a lot of shock to that.”
Efforts to improve irrigation and soil quality are ongoing. An aeration system to reduce algae growth and odor was installed in 2017. High salinity is hard on turf and plants. Effluent water increases clogging of the irrigation system.
The Fountain
Parks Superintendent Kevin Snipes is surprised that visitors travel from all parts of the world to view the Fountain.
“Many times I have been approached by people who say, ‘I’ve come from you-pick-a-country to see the Fountain.’ That still amazes me,” said Snipes.
The Fountain operates seven days a week, on the hour for 15 minutes from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. If the wind reaches 10 miles per hour, the Fountain automatically turns itself off.
Occasionally, a minority voice can be heard that the Fountain has lost its appeal to attract tourists and the town could save money if it discontinued its operation.
According to Community Goodwin, the Fountain Park centerpiece is more than an aquatic attraction.
“The Fountain is not only a draw. It’s the icon and the namesake of our community,” said Goodwin. “It is essentially the figure or our identity.”
The original components of the Fountain structure are “in rough shape,” said Goodwin, and will need repair.
“It’s expected. It’s a 50-year structure and is going to need some help. Structurally it is still holding up.”
Next: Desert Vista and Four Peaks Park.