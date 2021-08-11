Mother Nature dumped a couple of buckets of rain on Fountain Hills in the early hours on Wednesday, Aug. 11.
The monsoon thunderstorms rolled in between four and five a.m. and brought steady rainfall until about 9 a.m.
The Town of Fountain Hills reported two inches fell at Fountain Park. Maricopa County Flood Control District rain gauges posted in Fountain Hills collected between 2.17 inches (at Adero Canyon Trailhead) and .63 inches at Hesperus Wash.
Hesperus Dam, downstream from the wash monitor, received 2. 05 inches. A rain gauge at North Heights Dam received 1.93 inches, and the Fountain Hills Fire Station #1 at Palisades Blvd. and Avenue of the Fountains collected 1.30 inches.
There was street flooding reported at wash crossings and the National Weather Service had Flash Flood Warnings in place into early afternoon.
Monsoon thunderstorms remain in the forecast daily through the upcoming weekend.