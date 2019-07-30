A motorist apparently crashed into a “Town Center” sign near downtown late Friday afternoon, July 26 and dragged it nearly two miles before losing control of his vehicle and rolling over onto a guard rail north of town.
McDowell Mountain Road was closed for about an hour and a half following the crash as crews cleaned up debris scattered at the scene.
MCSO Capt. Larry Kratzer said sheriff’s dispatchers were on the phone with a caller reporting a driver swerving on the roadway at the time of the crash. The driver rolled over into the guard rail.
The driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for evaluation, and was later arrested by deputies on suspicion of driving under the influence.