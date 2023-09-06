Heather Mitchell

Heather Mitchell will host a free presentation at the Fountain Hills Library entitled, “Family Flourish,” on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 4 p.m. (Submitted photo)

For those who are short on time and find it a challenge to put together healthy lunches for their kids before they scurry off to school, Master Certified Health Coach Heather Mitchell has a few tricks up her sleeve.

Eager to share her thoughts on the mind-body connection, Mitchell presents, “Family Flourish” at the Fountain Hills Library Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 4 p.m., where she will offer proven methods on creating a healthier and happier home.