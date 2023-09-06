For those who are short on time and find it a challenge to put together healthy lunches for their kids before they scurry off to school, Master Certified Health Coach Heather Mitchell has a few tricks up her sleeve.
Eager to share her thoughts on the mind-body connection, Mitchell presents, “Family Flourish” at the Fountain Hills Library Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 4 p.m., where she will offer proven methods on creating a healthier and happier home.
“I’ll teach families how they can start putting together healthier lunches for their kids,” Mitchell said of the free upcoming workshop. “Many families are short on time, they’re busy and they just don’t know what else to do but send their kid to school with the hot lunch there and I want to just show them that there’s healthier options that are quick, easy and affordable.”
Mitchell will showcase a healthy snack board demonstration for those who are looking to trade in a diet of processed foods for a healthier lifestyle. She’ll also share her seven laws of health, basic concepts that can help increase one’s mental and physical health.
“This will be great for anybody who’s just wanting to take their family relationships to the next level, both physically and mentally,” Mitchell said, who studied at the Institute of Integrative Nutrition, where she learned more than a hundred dietary principles, identified the various dietary theories and most importantly, learned that one diet doesn’t work for everybody.
“There’s so many things at play including our genetics and our blood type that really help our bodies thrive when we’re eating the correct foods,” Mitchell said.
Outside of her wellness workshops, Mitchell provides coaching programs, hosts a weekly podcast entitled “Nourished Connections” and works at a bakery in Gilbert. She teaches cooking classes to kids, a six-week mindset class to children ages eight and up and even offers a business class to young students on how to start and grow their own business. In her free time, Mitchell dabbles in neurofeedback to better understand the brain and even plays guitar and sings in a band.
Mitchell lives in Mesa with her husband and two children. For her upcoming presentation at the library, Mitchell said young couples, families or anyone interested in healthy living, are welcome.
“I want to empower families to replace negative thought patterns with positive mindset habits,” she said. “That’s how they can create a more harmonious environment where they can have more health and happiness.”
“Family Flourish” is a free event at the Fountain Hills Library and open to the public Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 4 p.m.
For more information about Mitchell, her weekly podcast, “Nourished Connections” and other services she offers, visit healthcoachheather.com.
The Fountain Hills Library is located at 12901 N. La Montana Drive. It is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday and closes at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit mcldaz.org/fountain-hills/.