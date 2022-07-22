The Weather Service issues excessive heat warnings as temperatures begin to hover around 110 degrees. Most Arizona residents know such heat is nothing to trifle with and consequently result in seeking emergency medical treatment.
Dizziness, light-headedness and muscle cramps are early warning signs of heat stress for a person. Even for someone who has been around the desert heat the symptoms can come unexpectedly.
Dr. Scott Schleifer, Emergency Medical Director for Fountain Hills Medical Center, said dehydration is a big part of the cases they see in the ER this time of year.
“It doesn’t take long to end up requiring fluids,” Schleifer said. “Don’t wait until it’s too late. The ER can evaluate kidney function to assess other possible damage.”
He also said that in older people, dizziness or lightheadedness can be signs of a stroke.
“The elderly are more susceptible to the heat,” Schleifer said. “Those 80 to 90 just going from the parking lot into a store or a family outing could be a problem.”
People are getting out again after being cooped up a couple of years due to the pandemic and they may not be used to staying hydrated for the level of activity.
Water is still the best thing to drink for hydration, according to Schleifer. He said it is relatively easy to tell whether you are hydrated enough by watching urine output.
“It should be mostly clear; if it is darker yellow you need to hydrate,” he said. “Don’t wait until you get to the ER to hydrate.”
Schleifer and Dr. Sandeep Yarlagadda, chief medical officer for the FHMC, said many of the other emergencies they have seen this summer have been household accidents related with lacerations from home repair or gardening.
They also had a warning about the Firestick cactus or succulents. They recently had a patient who came in contact with the Firestick and its toxic white sap. The person got the sap in their eyes and it had to be flushed out. The sap will burn and itch with skin contact so one should avoid the plants.
Yarlagadda also noted that doctors are seeing a new rise in COVID cases and Maricopa County health officials are recommending people use face masks when in indoor public places.