Fountain Hills, AZ (85268)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 85F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.