The Town of Fountain Hills is holding its annual Household Hazardous Waste event on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 8 to 11 a.m. in the parking lot at Fountain Hills High School, located at 16100 E. Palisades Blvd.
The HHW event allows residents of Fountain Hills to properly dispose of old paint, gasoline, solvents, pesticides, herbicides, cleaners, batteries and other hazardous materials.
Typical household items for disposal include:
*All kinds of paint; limit of five-gallon containers total per car (residential only; no commercial).
*Lacquers, thinners, wood preservatives and stains.
*Solvents, paint removers, gasoline, diesel fuel, lighter fluid, waste oil, pesticides, fertilizers, drain/oven cleaners, adhesives, pool chemicals, aerosol cans, etc.
In addition, the HHW is accepting fluorescent light bulbs for disposal.
Go to fh.az.gov/347/Household-Hazardous-Waste for more information and a list of accepted and non-accepted items.