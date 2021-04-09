Maricopa County and the 25 incorporated cities and towns and two tribal communities located within the county have joined forces to review and update the existing 2015 Maricopa County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan. The goal of mitigation planning is to reduce or eliminate long-term risk to life and property from natural hazard events. Mitigation is not about response to emergencies like floods and wildfires, but rather how a community can prevent the impact of such incidents in the first place.
The mitigation planning process involves identifying and profiling the natural hazards most likely to occur in a community, assessing the vulnerability to these hazards, and establishing goals, actions, and projects that mitigate the associated risks. The update of this mitigation plan will also ensure continued eligibility for both emergency and non-emergency, federal and state hazard mitigation grants.
The multi-jurisdictional planning team has prepared a draft of the 2021 Maricopa County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan. A digital copy of the draft plan can be obtained by visiting the Maricopa County website at maricopa.gov/1760/Hazard-Mitigation. Interested community members can also contact the persons listed here with any questions they may have. Community feedback is important to this process.
Mike Winters- Battalion Chief Rural/Metro Fire Department, Email: mwinters@fh.az.gov, phone: 480-816-5114, or contact Rudy Perez - Senior Planner Maricopa County Department of Emergency Management
Email: Rudy.Perez@Maricopa.gov, phone: 602-273-1411.