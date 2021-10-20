Keystone Homes has announced that the first residents are expected to move into its Fountain Hills leasing village, The Havenly, beginning in January 2022.
“We have started preleasing with the prospects that inquired for more information, and we are extremely excited to report that we have already reserved over 50 homes,” Gena Zestrijan, marketing manager for Keystone Homes said. “This is an incredible response and testament to the quality of the community and demand that it is meeting.
“Many people will be moving from houses that they currently own or rent.”
Zestrijan said move-ins into the Phase I portion of the development will begin in early January, with Phase II move-ins to begin later in January. The on-site leasing office is targeted to open by mid-December.
“We anticipate the entire community being complete in summer 2022,” she said.
Zestrijan said Colleen Sweet is the property manager for the complex.
“She has been doing a fantastic job already, getting connected to the community and delivering great service to our future residents,” Zestrijan said.
Cushman-Wakefield is the management company for the 147-unit complex under construction on 16 acres surrounding the Bashas’ shopping plaza. The main entry will be off Avenue of the Fountains just west of La Montana Drive.
The plan has 46 one-bedroom (20 duplex units), 81 two-bedroom, 11 two-bedroom units with a loft and nine three-bedroom, two-story units.
Vehicle access to the property will be from Palisades Boulevard on the north and Avenue of the Fountains on the south. There is no proposed vehicular access to the site from Westby or La Montana. There are several pedestrian access points to the property along those streets.
A walkway through the property will connect several “grand paseo” parklike sites within the site.
On-site parking for the apartment units will be covered parking along driveways with an additional 36 garage spaces. There will be covered outdoor parking for each of the rental units. The garage spaces will be leased separately by renters wanting a garage.
An updated website is now live with information on pricing and availability dates. Visit HavenlyFountainHills.com to access the website.
The Havenly has a neighborhood concept providing the amenities and convenience of leasing a residence. The units are individual unattached homes providing separate space.
“It is our belief that residents who will be calling The Havenly home will do so as a lifestyle choice, single family living in a more convenient format,” Zestrijan said.
At the northwest corner of Avenue of the Fountains and La Montana Drive, The Havenly will be integrated into the downtown with a landscaped plaza featuring a public art piece.
“We are…very excited [for] our art component that will be installed…,” Zestrijan said.