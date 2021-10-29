The Town Council has approved the proposed public art to be installed by Keystone Homes at The Havenly development in Fountain Hills.
The Town has a public art policy requiring commercial developers to install an art piece with a value equal to one half of one percent of the total value of construction, or make a financial contribution in that amount to the Public Art Fund. With a construction cost estimate of approximately $19 million, the value of the art contribution is about $95,000.
Keystone has commissioned artist Craig Randich, who has created a steel sculpture entitled “Invert.” Randich told the council he was inspired by the Fountain and inverted it to create a structure to shade the a garden setting.
Keystone will develop the northwest corner at Avenue of the Fountains and La Montana Drive as a landscaped garden with benches and trees. Randich’s structure will stand at the center, creating shade for those using the benches.
The steel structure with a rustic finish will stand about 14 feet tall and span 18 feet in width.
The artwork is similar to a piece Randich created for the entry at the Cambria Hotel Conference Center in downtown Phoenix.