Hannah Toth, lifelong resident of Fountain Hills, has announced her campaign for Fountain Hills Town Council. Having filed as a candidate with the Town clerk, Toth is currently gathering petition signatures to be placed on the ballot for the Aug. 2, 2022, election.
Toth is a learning and development professional creating online soft-skills courses for college students across the country to bridge the gap between students and professionals in the workforce. She said she takes immense pride in her hometown and “believes strongly in our nation’s founding principles as well as the importance of preserving the extraordinary community atmosphere of Fountain Hills.”
Toth said her campaign is based on three principles: fiscal responsibility, governmental accountability and transparency. She believes that true representative governance is imperative to the legacy of Fountain Hills.
“Far too often, the people of Fountain Hills have made their voices heard on an issue only to be ignored and overruled by the individuals elected to represent them,” Toth said. I will ensure that our town’s leadership is reminded of the true role of government, as stated by Thomas Jefferson, ‘to enable the people of a nation to live in safety and happiness. Government exists for the interests of the governed, not the governors.’
“It is essential that we on Town Council are good stewards of the tax money we are entrusted with, remaining ever aware of the responsibility we hold for the well-being and prosperity of the businesses and families of Fountain Hills.”
To see campaign updates, upcoming events or volunteer opportunities, visit tothfortowncouncil.com.