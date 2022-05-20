A Fountain Hills man accused of terrorism is being evaluated for his competency to stand trial related to his alleged assault on a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Deputy in January 2019.
Ismail Hamed has had his trial date postponed numerous times, with the most recent date for the trial to have begun May 17. On April 26, a Maricopa County Superior Court Judge granted a defense request to have Hamed evaluated under Rule 11 Commissioner’s Court (competency evaluation).
Judge Michael Mandell ordered that two qualified mental health experts be appointed to examine Hamed to determine his competency to stand trial. A Rule 11 hearing has been scheduled for June 16.
On Jan. 7, 2019, Hamed called the MCSO dispatch and told them he wished to speak to a deputy. He said he “had allegiance” to the Islamic state and wanted to talk about his concerns for “suffering” people in Palestine and the Middle East. During a confrontation with a deputy sergeant Hamed was shot and wounded.
Sometime around 5 p.m. the then 18-year-old Hamed walked to Fountain Hills Town Hall at Avenue of the Fountains and La Montana Drive. The Sheriff’s District 7 substation is located in the building.
Hamed reportedly talked with Town personnel inside Town Hall who told him he would need to contact the MCSO dispatch to have a deputy assigned to talk with him.
Hamed apparently left the building and went outside to the parking lot where he used a cell phone to call sheriff’s dispatch. He called 911 after he apparently received no response on the non-emergency line. He told dispatchers that he was at Town Hall in Fountain Hills.
In the first of two calls Hamed told the dispatcher he wanted to see a deputy to “do something in protest.” He said he wanted to “talk to a cop real quick,” and it was “really important that he talk to them face to face.”
During the second call to 911 Hamed told the dispatcher he had “allegiance to the Islamic state of Iraq and Syria.” He said he would like a cop to come so he could “deal with them.” He said he was protesting for the people suffering in Palestine and the Middle East.
The dispatcher asked Hamed if he had any weapons and he replied that he had rocks and a knife.
During both calls Hamed asked the dispatchers repeatedly how long it would take to get a deputy to the scene. He was told that was unclear, but someone was being dispatched.
During the course of the two calls deputies in Fountain Hills were dispatched to respond. At this time the sergeant left the building to go to the parking lot to check information regarding the call on the computer in his vehicle. He was reportedly unaware that Hamed was outside the building. He reported observing a man walking back and forth on the sidewalk along the street.
The deputy was looking at the computer when he noticed Hamed approaching and turned on his body camera to record what came next.
When he is asked for identification Hamed allegedly reaches into his pocket and pulls out a rock and throws it at the deputy, who was struck by more than one rock.
As Hamed moves back the deputy draws his weapon. By this time Hamed is brandishing a knife and is approaching the deputy with the knife raised.
The deputy urges Hamed to put the knife down and repeats the order a number of times before saying, “I will shoot you.” Hamed reportedly said “shoot me” repeatedly during the confrontation.
A moment later there is the sound of two shots, and Hamed is next seen on the video lying on the ground, pulled into a fetal position.
By this time additional deputies are arriving on the scene and fire department medics are called.
Lying wounded on the ground, Hamed is searched for additional weapons and placed in handcuffs.
Soon after this point medics take over to treat Hamed and transport him to the hospital.
Hamed was initially charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. Soon after charges of terrorism were added, and the FBI became involved in the investigation. The assault charges were eventually dropped.
FBI officials have described Hamed as a “lone wolf” and the charging documents state that his actions including claiming allegiance to the Islamic State, designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization since 2015, are consistent with others committing acts of terrorism including the Orlando nightclub and San Bernardino shooters.