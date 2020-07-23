The trial date for Ismail Hamed, a Fountain Hills man charged with terrorism, has been continued to Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.
Hamed’s trial was scheduled to begin tomorrow, Thursday, July 23. On July 16, an unopposed motion to continue was approved in Maricopa County Superior Court.
In January 2019 Hamed was wounded during an alleged attack on a Maricopa County Sheriff’s sergeant in the parking lot of the MCSO substation in Fountain Hills. He allegedly threw rocks at the deputy and threatened him with a knife.
Hamed, 18 at the time of the incident, had reportedly called 911 asking for a deputy and allegedly said he wanted to discuss turmoil in the Middle East. When he made contact with the deputy, a confrontation took place in which Hamed was shot.
The FBI joined the investigation immediately due to Hamed’s request to talk about the Middle East. Evidence reportedly led prosecutors to ask for and receive two counts on state terrorism charges.
Investigators believe that Hamed was being radicalized by ISIS contacts via the internet.
Hamed was released on bail in October 2019 pending trial.