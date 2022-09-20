A Fountain Hills man being accused on terrorism charges after a confrontation with a Sheriff’s deputy in Fountain Hills in January 2019 has been found competent to stand trial in the incident.
In a brief dated Sept. 1, a judge wrote that the court finds Ismail Hamed “understands the proceedings and is able to assist counsel with [his] defense.”
The judge also ruled Hamed must maintain his current medication regimen to ensure his ongoing competency, and he is to take medications and follow any prescribed treatment plan.
It was also ordered that the Correctional Health Services continue to monitor the defendant and his medication and treatment plans.
The case was transferred back to trial court to proceed.
A status conference was held on Thursday, Sept. 8, with a second scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18. A trial date has been set for Jan. 12, 2023, with a pretrial conference on Jan. 5, 2023.
It is now more than two and a half years since January 2019, when Hamed was wounded during an alleged attack on a Maricopa County Sheriff’s sergeant in the parking lot of the MCSO substation in Fountain Hills. He allegedly threw rocks at the deputy and threatened him with a knife.
Hamed, 18 at the time of the incident, had reportedly called 911 asking for a deputy and allegedly said he wanted to discuss turmoil in the Middle East. When he made contact with the deputy, a confrontation took place in which Hamed was shot.
The FBI joined the investigation immediately due to Hamed’s request to talk about the Middle East. Evidence reportedly led prosecutors to ask for and receive two counts on state terrorism charges.
Investigators believe that Hamed was being radicalized by ISIS contacts via the internet.