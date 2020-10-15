The Town of Fountain Hills Community Services department will host a virtual Halloween Trivia Night on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. The activity is free and open to all ages.
Win prizes, test your smarts and connect with the community. This event is a live, pub-style trivia night the week of Halloween.
There will be 31 total Halloween-themed questions. The questions will start simple and increase in difficulty. This allows everyone from kids to adults to play. Points are based on how quickly the team answers. The faster the answers, the more points won. The top three teams will receive prizes.
Join the Fountain Hills Recreation Zoom livestream link before 7 p.m. on Oct. 28. It is easiest to play if you join Zoom on a computer.
Once on Zoom, go to Kahoot.it on a cell phone and enter the game pin number displayed on the livestream screen.
Choose a team name. Then sit back and wait for the game to start.
Staff will post the Zoom link at 6 p.m. on the Community Services Facebook page, facebook.com/fhparksandrec, and will open the Zoom meeting at 6:45 p.m. to register teams. Questions will begin promptly at 7 p.m. Play is limited to the first 50 teams to log into the Zoom meeting.
For more information and rules, contact Bryan Bouk at bbouk@fh.az.gov.