Two costume contests will entertain as the town celebrates “Halloween in the Hills” from 4 to 8 p.m. tomorrow, Oct. 31, on the Avenue of the Fountains.
The street will be closed to vehicular traffic to provide a safe environment.
About 60 businesses and charities will provide carnival games along the street where youngsters can win candy and toys. Games are free to play.
The Fountain Hills Marching Band will perform.
“Pets and Their People” can involve an entire group or single individual and as many types of pets available. In previous years, bunnies, pigs and birds competed with dogs.
Free registration will take place from 5 to 5:40 p.m. in front of Chase Bank. Competition will start at 5:45 p.m.
The “Kids Costume” contest for children under 19 years of age will begin at 6:30 p.m. Registration starts at 6 p.m.
Sami Fine Jewelry and Steadfast Construction are sponsors of the costume contests. Sami Fine Jewelry also organizes this annual event for local families. Prizes for the costume contests will be awarded to the top three winners, plus the scariest and cutest.
Wonder what else there is to do? The town provides bounce houses. Firefighters drop candy from a fire engine ladder. A zombie dance routine is staged. Sonoran Lifestyle Real Estate office creates a “Spider Village” featuring Charlotte, a friendly spider. Vendors also sell food treats.