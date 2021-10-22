The Town of Fountain Hills will host the Spooky Blast Halloween event at Four Peaks Park on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. This fun-filled family event will be loaded with things to do for all ages. Over 25 booths will be set up with games and trick or treating. Be sure to check on the inflatable slides and obstacle courses. Visit online at fh.az.gov/spookyblast for more information.
Trick or Treat on the Ballfields is from 5 to 8 p.m.
Celebrate Halloween at this family-friendly event that takes place at Four Peaks Park this year. Merchants will be providing games, treats, bouncers and more.
Inflatables include a 35-foot slide, 18-foot slide, and two obstacle courses.
Join the Thriller Flash Mob Dance at 5:30 p.m. Love 2 Dance will be leading a group Thriller Dance. Be a part of the fun. Meet on the ballfield near the playground. Be sure to register for a free Thriller Dance lesson at Love 2 Dance. These two lessons will prepare participants for the Thriller Flash Mob Dance at Spooky Blast.
These free dance lessons are on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 2 to 3 p.m. Register online at fh.az.gov/recreation.
A costume contest is at 5:45 p.m. Costume-dressed pets and humans will parade along the walking path on the ballfield near the playground for the judging. Three prizes will be awarded in each category:
*1st, a $50 gift card and Halloween goodies.
*2nd, a $25 gift card and Halloween goodies.
*3rd, a Fountain Hills swag bag and Halloween goodies.
Categories to be judged are Youth, Adult, Pet and Human
Food trucks will be on hand from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be food trucks on-site for dining and treats.
Movie in the Park will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Enjoy “Wallace and Gromit: Curse of the Were-Rabbit,” a family-friendly movie in the park on the north field starting at 6 p.m.
The Town of Fountain Hills is appreciative of its sponsors for this event including Presenting Sponsor, The AZ Roof King, and Platinum, Sponsor Arizona Propane.
Contact Linda Ayres if anyone has a business or organization interested in participating at layres@fh.az.gov.