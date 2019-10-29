Start the morning off on Halloween with a warm cup of “creepy” coffee and a “boo-berry” breakfast pastry at the Community Center on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Come dressed in a Halloween costume and join the Community Center staff for some fun and games. A prize will be awarded for best costume.
Pre-registration is required to participate and space is limited. An Activity Center membership is also required. Call the Community Center at 480-816-5200 for more information and to register (Course # 4587).