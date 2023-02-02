Fountain Hills has a growing reputation as an art mecca.
Sure, the community hosts a twice-annual arts festival, but this geographic region also provides many scenic opportunities and inspirational moments for artists.
Fountain Hills has a growing reputation as an art mecca.
Sure, the community hosts a twice-annual arts festival, but this geographic region also provides many scenic opportunities and inspirational moments for artists.
Color in some colorful history, and the Lower Verde Valley offers a plethora of “scenes” that painters, sculptors, photographers and others can use in their personal quest to create lasting art.
The Lower Verde Valley Hall of Fame committee wants to take advantage of those opportunities and is offering an art auction at its March banquet when nine individuals will be inducted into the hall.
The museum is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and all contributions are tax deductible. Contributors would estimate the value of their own pieces.
“This is a unique and fun way to help out our local museum,” committee chair Dori Wittrig said. “We are seeking donations of art pieces that reflect the history of this region. Between Fountain Hills, the Verdes, the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation and surrounding vistas, this area is replete with all kinds of history and Western tales.”
Donated pieces will then be offered for sale to the public and to those attending the March 29 installation banquet.
The event is serving as a fundraiser for the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum and Exploration Center.
“We’re not going to do a heavy-duty live auction or anything like that,” Wittrig added. “We’re looking for pieces that reflect the area’s history and beauty.
“For example, Fountain Hills used to be a cattle ranch. Fort McDowell at one time had an Army post. The casino made national news when a blockade was formed to stop the FBI from taking slot machines. We have a world-famous fountain in the middle of the desert.
“All these facts, along with our Sonoran Desert beauty, have made for interesting watercolors, photographs, sculptures and other art pieces over the decades.”
Perhaps someone is downsizing and looking to donate some art pieces, or that unique photograph could be framed and donated.
The Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will include Fountain Hills residents Tom Aiello, Carol Carroll, Mark Dalton, Jim Dickey, Tait Elkie, Phil Yin and Margaret Ziefert.
Diane Newcomb of Tonto Verde will be in-ducted as well, and the individual from Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation has yet to be announced.
For those who need more information or have questions, contact Wittrig at 480-837-1331.
Donated art pieces can be dropped off at Sonoran Lifestyle Team at RE/MAX Sun Properties, 16824 E. Avenue of the Fountains, Fountain Hills.
Dinner tickets are now available online at
riveroftime.center/calendar_event/lower-verde-valley-hall-of-fame-dinner.
