The Lower Verde Valley Hall of Fame committee each year inducts a cadre of hard-working residents into the “hall.”
They hail from Fountain Hills, the Verdes and Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation. However, the group each year also presents a “Legacy Award.”
The award was created to recognize an individual or organization that has played a unique or outstanding role in the development of area communities.
This year’s Legacy Award goes to the Rio Verde Community Relations Committee.
The committee is synonymous with Rio Verde, since the organization has been actively promoting Rio Verde since the late 1970s.
It is a group dedicated to preserving and enhancing the quality of life, beauty and comfort for Rio Verde residents. Members accomplish this by using their time, effort and talent to organize activities that enable them to give back to their community.
Adding to its uniqueness is the fact that it is not a charitable organization nor a legal entity.
All projects are considered group activities in which the entire board of 24 women share the responsibilities – and the successes.
The group hosts fundraising activities monthly from October through April. For example, the plant sale, bake sale and luminarias are annual events.
Remaining activities are chosen by the current president.
The 2022-23 season includes a musical tribute to well-known singers, a Valentine raffle and trivia night, murder mystery dinner, Easter egg hunt and Motown dance.
Residents and groups are asked each year to submit grant requests to the CRC for projects that will enhance the beauty and lives of Rio Verde residents.
A plethora of projects have been funded over the decades, from a butterfly garden and Christmas lighting to a baby grand piano and new plantings.
Some of the beneficiaries include Rio Verde Community Association, Rio Verde Country Club, VerdeCares and Community Church of the Verdes.
Additionally, gifts for general operating support have been made to the Rio Verde Fire Department, Rio Verde Community Association, VerdeCares and Community Church of the Verdes.
The Legacy Award will be given out, along with inducting new members into the Lower Verde Valley Hall of Fame, at a banquet set for Wednesday, March 29, at the Rio Verde Country Club.
Dinner tickets are now available online at
riveroftime.center/calendar_event/lower-verde-valley-hall-of-fame-dinner.
The event is serving as a fundraiser for the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum and Exploration Center.