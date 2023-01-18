It’s a new year, and the Lower Verde Valley Hall of Fame is ready to induct a new class of outstanding individuals from the region.
The festive fete to honor these men and women has been set for Wednesday, March 29, at the Rio Verde Country Club.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
It’s a new year, and the Lower Verde Valley Hall of Fame is ready to induct a new class of outstanding individuals from the region.
The festive fete to honor these men and women has been set for Wednesday, March 29, at the Rio Verde Country Club.
The Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will include Fountain Hills residents Tom Aiello, Carol Carroll, Mark Dalton, Jim Dickey, Tait Elkie, Phil Yin and Margaret Ziefert.
Diane Newcomb of Tonto Verde will be inducted as well, and the individual from Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation has yet to be announced.
“Our selection committee had a difficult time narrowing down the crowded field,” said chair Dori Wittrig. “There were 20 individuals nominated from Fountain Hills alone.
“Secret ballots were turned in and the highest vote getters were named.
“Congratulations to all these special people.”
Biographies of winners will appear in a future edition of The Times.
Wittrig especially wanted to thank Dr. Peter O’Reilly for his assistance in the Verde communities in selecting an individual as well as nominating a group for the Legacy Award.
He also was instrumental in securing the Rio Verde Country Club as this year’s venue for the anticipated induction ceremony.
“This banquet is always a fun-filled event as family, friends and supporters gather to celebrate this unique and well-earned honor,” she said. “The folks in the Verdes are always a vocal contingent at our celebrations.”
The ceremony will take on an artistic flair this spring, as the organizing committee is seeking donations of art and photography depicting scenes of the Lower Verde Valley.
“We will then be offering these pieces for sale at the banquet as well as online,” Wittrig added. “It will add a unique twist to this storied event.”
The Hall of Fame since 2004 has recognized individuals, living or deceased, whose history of involvement has contributed in some positive way to the betterment of communities within the Lower Verde Valley.
Consideration for selection was based on an individual’s contributions in one or more of the following categories – arts and culture, business and professional, community service, education, governmental activities and religious and spiritual activities.
There are more than 150 individuals in the Lower Verde Valley Hall of Fame.
Banquet tickets will go on sale in the near future. Seating is limited to 200 people.
The committee is under the auspices of the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum and Exploration Center, and the event will serve as a museum fundraiser.
Information: lowerverdevalleyhalloffame.org. For tickets, visit riveroftime.center.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The 4:30 News email is sent out on business days at 4:30 pm. Items include links to new stories, calendar events, occasional banner ads and weather.
Breaking News alerts from The Fountain Hills Times. These emails will be delivered only when there is breaking news deemed important enough to be sent out immediately on an as-needed basis.