When the Lower Verde River Valley Hall of Fame committee last met, it had been decided the 17th annual Hall of Fame Induction Dinner would be held March 27, 2021.
However, they did not think in their wildest dreams that the novel coronavirus would last this long, nor that Arizona would be the number one state in the country with COVID-19 cases.
Committee members thought an outdoor event might be the answer, but outside venues would still fall under town-related restrictions.
Committee Chair Barb Hansen reported the committee is still determined to honor the inductees and will not cancel the dinner since it already is a sold-out event. The new date is set for Wednesday, Oct. 27.
Hansen said by extending the date to October, the virus will be under control and most of the people in the community will have received their vaccinations.
“We expect the dinner to be a very safe place to be, and a great place to finally celebrate these worthy individuals who have contributed so much to our community,” Hansen said. “These people deserve to be honored, and we are doing our best to make this a reality for them.”
Hall of Fame inductees from Fountain Hills being honored include Art Ammon, Stephenie Bjorkman, Boe James, Merita Kraya, Henry Leger, Dr. Bill Myhr, Bill Pape, Paul Perreault, Jr., Jenny Willigrod and Judi Yates.
Honorees from the Verdes are Greg Harvey and Dennis Meyers. The inductee from Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation is Kate Austin.
In addition to the individuals being honored, two Legacy Awards will be presented to Fountain Hills Community Garden, to be accepted by Rita Applegate and the Verdes Habitat for Humanity accepted by Tom Mulleady.