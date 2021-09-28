After an 18-month period of not knowing, the Fountain Hills & Lower Verde River Valley Historical Society has confirmed that the 17th Hall of Fame Dinner is set for Wednesday, Oct. 27.
The 2020 event was canceled because of the pandemic. Each time the event was rescheduled, another challenge arose. The last trial was whether the Community Center, which has been undergoing renovations for the past several months, would be open in time for the Oct. 27 event.
“We have been waiting,” said President Barbara Hansen. “It hasn’t been easy, but we are ready to go.”
The dinner will begin at 6 p.m. Phil’s Filling Station will cater the event.
The new inductees from Fountain Hills are Arthur Ammon, Stephenie Bjorkman, Boe James, Merita Kraya, Henry Leger, Dr. Bill Myhr, Bill Pape, Paul Perreault, Jr., Jenny Willigrod and Judi Yates. Those from the Verdes Communities are Greg Harvey and Dennis Meyers. Kate Austin is posthumously honored as the inductee from the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation.
Legacy Awards will be presente3 to Fountain Hills Community Garden and Habitat for the Humanities.