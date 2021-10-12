After waiting for 18 months to finally hold the annual Lower Verde River Valley Hall of Fame dinner, organizers need some help.
The dinner will be held Saturday, Oct. 27. Ticketholders from the originally scheduled 2020 event may not have confirmed attendance at the Oct. 27 dinner.
“I need to know who is coming and who isn’t,” said Barb Hansen, chair of the dinner. “I have heard from the inductees, but I haven’t heard from everyone who had tickets to the dinner in 2020.”
Hansen said she is having to reorganize seating since some people will not be attending.
“I just want to be sure I have everyone accounted for,” she said. “We are looking forward to a really wonderful event and to honoring these people who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.”
Call Hansen at 602-376-2548 to let her know about attendance.