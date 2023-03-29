While the venue is full to celebrate tonight’s inductions into the Lower Verde Valley Hall of Fame, there remains another way of benefiting the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum and Exploration Center.
Everyone is invited to take part in an online auction of art celebrating the history, culture and people of the Lower Verde Valley at this year’s annual Online Verde Art Auction.
“Anyone can join in the fun of finding your favorite treasure and then posting your bid online,” said Dori Wittrig, chair of the Hall of Fame committee. “Area residents can go to the website of VerdeArt.Givesmart.com and sign up.
“It’s easy and a great way to support the museum while gaining your own piece of local history.”
Themes for this year’s auction include Native American art, Western and cowboy art and a large selection of local vistas and panoramas.
Art enthusiasts will find such celebrated artists as Carlos Hadaway and William Matthews, along with local artisans and photographers.
A highlight of the auction is a photograph of early Fountain Hills when only the world-famous Fountain is recognizable.
Starting prices range from $25 to $650.
Participants may also log on with their phone by texting VerdeArt to 76278. Once registered, you will be notified as activity begins. The auction ends at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.
The Hall of Fame induction dinner at Rio Verde Country Club and the art auction are serving as fundraisers for the River of Time Museum.
“This is a unique and fun way to help out our local museum,” Wittrig concluded.