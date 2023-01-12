The Town Council has approved a pair of zoning measures that will allow for a business in the 17000 block of Shea Boulevard to open an indoor shooting range for its member clients.
The first step was to amend the Zoning Ordinance to allow for shooting ranges within the Town of Fountain Hills. That measure passed, calling for ranges by right within the C-2 and C-3 commercial zoning districts. Additionally, in C-C and C-1 commercial districts a special use permit (SUP) would be required. The location of the proposed business is within C-1 zoning.
The original proposal came to the Planning and Zoning Commission as a rezoning request from C-1 to C-2. The C-1 and CC zoning districts have the least intense usage and are generally established as a buffer separating residential zoning from other zoning districts. The uses are generally neighborhood retail and office use. Staff and the commission had concerns about introducing C-2 at this location adjacent to a residential neighborhood. The commission asked for the SUP language to provide options in working with applicants as well as maintaining the underlying zoning in the event the SUP use failed.
The retail gun shop is already being established at the site on Shea Boulevard, east of Monterey Drive near SR87. Other businesses within the same plaza include a real estate office, insurance office, a health solutions business and offices for a construction and roofing company.
The proposed unit is 7,500 square feet with about half being improved as the retail shop. The remainder is slated for the gun range.
In explaining the project, the applicant stated the firing range would be for members and not open to the general public. They stated they wanted to be certain those using the range knew how to use weapons safely. They would also open for law enforcement training and qualifying.
Construction would essentially provide for a concrete bunker within the four walls of the unit, from which no noise should escape. It would be designed with a bullet trap to collect slug material for recycling. The range would have eight lanes and a range master on duty at all times while the range is open. It would operate on an eight-hour day-time schedule.
In comments to the commission earlier, residents of the area said they were generally happy with the way the owner had improved the property and had been receptive to their comments and concerns. No one spoke to the council during its public hearing on the proposal.
Before voting unanimously to approve both zoning measures the council also expressed satisfaction in working with the applicant and welcomed the business. They offered no additional comments or questions related to the facility or its operation.