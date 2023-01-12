The Town Council has approved a pair of zoning measures that will allow for a business in the 17000 block of Shea Boulevard to open an indoor shooting range for its member clients.

The first step was to amend the Zoning Ordinance to allow for shooting ranges within the Town of Fountain Hills. That measure passed, calling for ranges by right within the C-2 and C-3 commercial zoning districts. Additionally, in C-C and C-1 commercial districts a special use permit (SUP) would be required. The location of the proposed business is within C-1 zoning.