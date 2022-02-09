When the Planning and Zoning Commission meets on Monday, Feb. 14, Development Services Director John Wesley will be asking for specific provisions the Commission would like to see in an ordinance regulating group homes in Fountain Hills.
The Commission is aiming to beef up regulations that apply to potential “sober living” homes in Town. Staff has received numerous complaints from citizens about sober living homes moving into their neighborhoods and disrupting quality of life. The Commission has been working on the issue since last fall and is getting closer to getting new rules on paper for Council consideration.
Wesley has emphasized that all group homes must be subject to the same regulation regardless of their use. The group home category includes those used for elder care and assisted living. Sober living homes are for those transitioning from detox drug or alcohol rehabilitation facilities, trying to return to a sober life.
At this time, since all group homes are treated alike, the town Zoning Ordinance does not define or use the term “sober living home.”
Crystal Cavanaugh, an activist resident who has been closely following the process, told the Town Council last week that residents are getting tired of waiting for action.
“More sober living houses continue to open up in our neighborhoods while you, mayor, state that nothing can be done,” Cavanaugh said. “We are fully aware that there are hurdles with state and federal laws affecting our ability to monitor and regulate. But are there not other steps to help minimize the negative impact?
“We’ve asked you numerous times to help us to find solutions to avoid the inevitable problems that any unregulated business brings to a small town. Some sober homes may not even meet the criteria to use the term ‘sober living.’”
Cavanaugh also stated the type of regulations neighbors are looking for including licensing and oversight requirements, lowered occupancy limits, homeowners living at the location, landlord/tenant relationships between homeowner and actual occupants, sufficient insurance and meeting fire code requirements. She said these are all reasonable and not discriminatory.
The commission may also look at a potential site plan for continuation of the Park Place phase 2 and 3 development in the downtown. It was unclear at press time whether this would be on the agenda.
The Planning and Zoning Commission will meet on Monday, Feb. 14, with the session being moved to the Community Center.
“Based on the number of people in attendance at the last P&Z meeting, we feel it is necessary to ensure room for those who want to attend to be part of the discussion on group homes,” Wesley said.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.