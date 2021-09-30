The Town Council has approved an addition to a professional services agreement with Kimley Horn & Associates engineers to move forward with the traffic signal design for the intersection at Palisades Blvd. and Palomino Blvd. – Eagle Ridge Drive.
Eagle Ridge Drive is the street that provides access to the Adero Scottsdale Resort, the Adero Canyon subdivision and the Adero Canyon Trailhead in the Fountain Hills Preserve.
The council voted 5-2 to approve the $105,570 expenditure with Council Members Gerry Friedel and David Spelich opposing.
“I’ve never seen any backup at this intersection (it is currently a four-way stop),” Friedel said. “This is money that can be spent elsewhere. I don’t see a need for it at this time.”
“I’ve heard from people who live in this area, and they tell me there is a need for a signal at the intersection,” Councilwoman Sharron Grzybowski said.
Mayor Ginny Dickey noted the signal could improve traffic flow with a majority green on Palisades Blvd.
Town Manager Grady Miller said going forward with the design does not mean installation is imminent. He said having the design in place will allow the town to apply for grant funding to offset costs. He also noted that there are participation agreements in place that provide funding from developers in the area. Although it was 25 years ago and the ultimate development looks much different than original plans, MCO Properties contributed $50,000 toward the cost of a signal. Miller also said the town has a streets-related development fee that is collecting revenue that would go toward the cost of a signal.
Public Works Director Justin Weldy said the current cost of a four-way traffic signal is approaching $1 million. He said the final design would determine the absolute look of the intersection, but he anticipates the need for improved turn lanes and stacking pockets.
Earlier this year the council approved a contract with Kimley Horn to conduct the traffic study for the intersection to determine whether traffic activity meets warrant standards for a signal-controlled intersection. That study found the traffic flow at the intersection meets three warrants for signal standards. Those include eight-hour traffic volume (1,073 VPH - vehicles per hour, on Palisades and 75 VPH on Palomino – Eagle Ridge).
Also met is four-hour traffic volume and the peak hour traffic volume.
“Based on the warrants being met for this intersection, a traffic signal is recommended to be constructed at Palisades Blvd. at Palomino Blvd. – Eagle Ridge Drive, which will provide for more efficient and safer traffic flows,” the staff report states.
The study also included an accident summary for the intersection. Between January 2017 and the end of 2020 there were 22 vehicle collisions at the intersection.