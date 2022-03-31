The Town of Fountain Hills launched a grant program in January to support local non-profit organizations and will be extending the deadline to Friday, April 29, 2022.
The Town of Fountain Hills is administering a $300,000 grant program to local non-profit organizations with savings from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA). Eligible non-profit organizations must be based in Fountain Hills and have been operating since January 2020 (beginning of pandemic). Any active non-profit organization is encouraged to apply for the grant program.
Grant funding from this program can be utilized for eligible expenses such as: operating expenses directly or indirectly tied to the pandemic, lease/mortgage assistance, lost revenue due to the pandemic, purchase/installation of public safety equipment/devices to help protect customers and employees through limiting the spread of COVID-19.
Before the disbursement of grant funding, grantees must sign a contract agreeing to the terms and conditions for using grant funds. To read program guidelines in detail and apply for the grant program, visit fountainhillsaz.gov/Grant-Programs.