The Town of Fountain Hills has been awarded $57,000 in grant funding this fiscal year to support a variety of tourism initiatives. Thanks to local partners, Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community, Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation and the Arizona Office of Tourism, the Town can conduct enhanced tourism marketing and events that attract visitors to the region.
The town’s visitors can enjoy year-round outdoor recreation such as hiking, biking and golf, as well as retail, restaurant, and resort amenities. All of this is in addition to the community’s world-famous fountain and the natural landscape that make the town a popular place to visit.
The Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community awarded the Town $30,000 in support of tourism marketing efforts. These funds will support the annual Music Fest and support an advertising campaign at Salt River Fields during Spring Training.
The Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation awarded $10,000 in grant funding primarily to support enhanced marketing of the Sonoran Desert Golf Trail. This shared region is home to the highest concentration of world-class golf courses in Arizona, which are surrounded by scenic views of the McDowell Mountains and Tonto National Forest.
The Arizona Office of Tourism has awarded approximately $17,000 to support tourism marketing efforts both regionally and in Canada. Actions to be undertaken include:
*Advertising in regional magazines.
*Production of the Town’s visitors guides.
*The display of a video featuring the community at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.
Looking ahead, the Town of Fountain Hills Economic Development Department continues to seek grant funding through the Arizona Office of Tourism’s Visit Arizona Initiative grant programs, which aim to accelerate tourism recovery, job creation, and economic development. These grants will directly support the recovery of the tourism industry, which was severely impacted by the pandemic.
The Visit Arizona Partnership grant program has the potential to allow expansion and enhancement of small-scale event offerings in town, including Music Fest and Concerts on the Avenue, which will generate more visitor traffic for retail, restaurant and resorts/hotels in the community. The second grant program, Visit Arizona Marketing, if approved, will help fund website enhancements, including translation services, and provide for the production of an informational video that will promote the recent improvements to the Community Center in order to attract conferences and meetings.
Lastly, the Town’s Outdoor Tourism Revitalization Grant application will focus on seeking funding for a shade structure over the Splash Pad at Fountain Park. The Economic Development and Tourism Division works collaboratively with organizations, businesses and regional partners to support local industries and promote Fountain Hills as a premier destination for visitors.
“We want to thank the Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community, Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, and the Arizona Office of Tourism for their partnership and generous support,” said Eric Prochnow, economic development and tourism specialist for the Town of Fountain Hills.
For more information on tourism initiatives in Fountain Hills, visit experiencefountainhills.org.