A graduation ceremony was held earlier this month for class VI of the Fountain Hills Leadership Academy (FHLA) at the Chamber of Commerce that certified eight weeks of immersion in the Town’s governmental processes, civic and community services, public safety and environmental management.
FHLA class VI consists of 15 emerging leaders, including Isabelle Clausen, N’Marie Crumbie, Mark Daniels, Mary Edman, Brenda Kalivianakis, Jill Leanne Keefe, Annette Mary, John Meis, Maryann O’Connor, Colleen Pameditis, Hannah Toth, Gina Waldo, Misty Watkins, Rory Wilson and Geoffrey Yazzetta.
After a catered meal provided by Mountain View Kitchen, FHLA class VI members presented their class projects based on their experience in the Academy. All projects aimed to promote initiatives that aligned with the Town’s vision and strategic plan.
Class members Mary Edman, Maryann O’Connor, Gina Waldo and Misty Watkins worked together on a project entitled “Fa-La-La at the Fountain.” The team proposed a Town event where local community choirs sing Christmas carols at the Fountain Amphitheater. It was promoted as an ongoing event, occurring each holiday season, where local restaurants and retailers could attend and advertise.
N’Marie Crumbie, Brenda Kalivianakis, Jill Keefe and Gina Waldo collaborated on a project entitled “Crosswalk Lighting in Fountain Hills,” in which they polled residents and business owners about the Town’s after-hours lighting. They discovered a connection between nighttime lighting and downtown vitality, bringing attention to Flagstaff’s Dark Sky Community partnership with DOT to balance street lighting, safety and maintenance with a commitment to preserving the night sky.
Class members Mark Daniels and John Meis presented two student-focused projects. The purpose of the first was to honor outstanding FHUSD students by showcasing them on banners along the Avenue of the Fountains. Their second project intended to bridge the gap between Fountain Hills students and the local job force by proposing a Fountain Hills student job fair.
Class members Coco Pameditis, Hannah Toth, Geoff Yazzetta and Isabelle Clausen discussed the importance of a centralized events calendar called the Fountain Hills Communications Hub. Its purpose would be to provide a single source of information for the community to learn about and volunteer for upcoming events.
A final project was presented by Annette Mary and Rory Wilson entitled “Young Minds Initiative,” which aimed to raise awareness and decrease the stigma of youth mental health. The project proposed printing resource cards that detailed nearby mental health services for youth struggling with mental health issues, a community-wide survey and an educational website for mental health information.
After a congratulatory speech by Mayor Ginny Dickey, each class member received an award plaque in the presence of family, friends, town officials and alumni.
FHLA is led by the Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association (FHCCA). The founding member of FHLA is Dori Wittrig and the current FHLA chairperson is Larry Cole. This year’s committee was made up of the 2021 graduating class under the leadership of Mike Pameditis and Lainie Renne.