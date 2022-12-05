FHLA.JPG

A graduation ceremony was held earlier this month for class VI of the Fountain Hills Leadership Academy (FHLA) at the Chamber of Commerce that certified eight weeks of immersion in the Town’s governmental processes, civic and community services, public safety and environmental management.

FHLA class VI consists of 15 emerging leaders, including Isabelle Clausen, N’Marie Crumbie, Mark Daniels, Mary Edman, Brenda Kalivianakis, Jill Leanne Keefe, Annette Mary, John Meis, Maryann O’Connor, Colleen Pameditis, Hannah Toth, Gina Waldo, Misty Watkins, Rory Wilson and Geoffrey Yazzetta.