As part of continued efforts to reverse the trend of COVID-19 spread in Arizona, Governor Doug Ducey Monday signed an updated Executive Order to prohibit large gatherings, cease the issuance of new special event licenses and pause the operations of bars, gyms, movie theaters, waterparks and tubing rentals. The pause of these business operations takes effect at 8 p.m. today, Monday, June 29 and is in effect for one month.
In addition, Governor Ducey today announced, in coordination with Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman, the first day of school for in-person learning will be delayed until August 17, 2020. Schools will be able to conduct distance learning before then should they choose.