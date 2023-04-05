Following the retirement of Grady Miller as Town Manager, Deputy Town Manager and Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin was appointed Interim Town Manager for the Town of Fountain Hills effective April 1.
Goodwin has been a part of the Town staff for more than nine years and has served in municipal government for nearly 20 years. She started her career with the Town of Fountain Hills as the Recreation and Events Manager, and in 2017 took over the role of the Community Services Director. In July 2023, she was named one of two deputy town managers to help represent the town on regional and statewide platforms.
After growing up in Las Vegas, Nev., she attended Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff where she earned her bachelor’s degree, then moved east to take a job in Leesburg, Va. After coming to work for the Town of Fountain Hills in 2014, Goodwin continued her education at Arizona State University where she earned her master’s degree in public administration.
She has served on several regional boards, including the Arizona Parks and Recreation Association. She is a national judge for the American Academy of Parks and Recreation Administration Gold Medal program.
Miller worked for the Town of Fountain Hills since 2014 and was appointed Town Manager on July 1, 2015. He worked as Administrative Services Director for one year prior to his unanimous appointment to Town Manager. During his tenure, Miller led the Town under the direction of two mayors and multiple councilmembers during a period of tremendous economic growth following the Great Recession.