Rachael Goodwin 2023 - 1000.jpg
DAVID HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY

Following the retirement of Grady Miller as Town Manager, Deputy Town Manager and Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin was appointed Interim Town Manager for the Town of Fountain Hills effective April 1.

Goodwin has been a part of the Town staff for more than nine years and has served in municipal government for nearly 20 years. She started her career with the Town of Fountain Hills as the Recreation and Events Manager, and in 2017 took over the role of the Community Services Director. In July 2023, she was named one of two deputy town managers to help represent the town on regional and statewide platforms.