A golf tournament to help Ken Valverde and his family with medical expenses is planned.
Paul Mood, a close friend of the family, said the tournament is set for Sunday, Nov. 14. The event will be held at The Legends at Arrowhead Golf Course.
Mood is working on sign-up sheets and other details but wants people to be aware of the planned event. On a GoFundMe page set up by Mood, he invites everyone to share the information about the tournament. His post said, “Please join me as we help a worthy man and his family.”
Valverde contracted COVID-19 in January and was released from the hospital May 27 after a double-lung transplant. He is now at home, continuing his recovery.
Mood has also reported that a “Meal Train” website had been set up by the Valverdes’ neighbor. Those interested in helping may visit mealtrain.com/trains/r5y3ww.
Valverde is a longtime employee of the Town of Fountain Hills, working as a CAD operator. He spent more than 130 days in the hospital, most of the time in intensive care, before his release in May.