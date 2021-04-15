The Town Council has approved a Zoning Ordinance Amendment that allows for administrative approval for fencing to protect property from errant golf balls.
It is not unusual for homes along golf courses in Fountain Hills to experience property damage from being struck by golf balls. A number of years ago the council approved a provision in the ordinance to allow for golf ball fences to protect property. Such fencing required a Special Use Permit (SUP) approved by the council.
Development Services Director John Wesley told the council that staff does not receive a great many of these requests.
“It has received enough (requests) over the years that staff is familiar with the rules in place for the typical installation of such a fence,” Wesley said. “When council considered the most recent request for a…SUP last year, the council asked staff to consider drafting an amendment to authorize staff to administratively approve these permits.”
Wesley said the amendment does not change the standards required for the fence, but simply makes the approval process administrative. The option to apply for a SUP is still available for requests that may not comply with the standards of the ordinance.
Councilman Gerry Friedel said it has been brought to his attention by residents living on Nicklaus Drive that their homes are subject to being hit by golf balls from a golf course driving range across the street. Friedel wondered whether installing such a fence in front of the property would be allowable. He said the course does have a “no driver” rule for the driving range, but it seems to be largely ignored.
Wesley said such a request could be made through the SUP process, in which case the council would consider it.
Councilman Mike Scharnow asked Wesley where the specified height of 25 feet in the ordinance came from. Wesley said he believes it was based on the residential building height standard (single story).
The council approved the amendment with a unanimous 7-0 vote.