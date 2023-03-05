The Town Council meets on Tuesday, March 7, with a continued discussion related to a special use permit application for a golf ball fence for a residence on the SunRidge Canyon Golf Course.
The resident has asked for the fence to protect his home from errant golf balls coming off a nearby tee box.
The council will also consider a professional services agreement for professional tree service from Top Leaf Tree Services.
This is a $100,000 agreement with five renewal options not to exceed $500,000 for the total life of the contract.
Republic Services will be present at the meeting to award two $5,000 grants for the year. There were 16 applications, and the grant awards will go to the Boys and Girls Club and the Fountain Hills Substance Abuse Coalition.
Staff will also unveil a new tourism video produced by DayLite Films.
The council will also discuss their position related to various bills making their way through the State Legislature.
The council meets Tuesday, March 7, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public.