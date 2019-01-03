Since the October storm that flooded Golden Eagle Park crews have removed approximately 120 tons of dirt, rock and debris from the park, according to Town of Fountain Hills Public Works Director Justin Weldy.
The bulk of that, approximately 115 tons, was removed from the wash channels that run through the park. Three major arroyos make up the drainage into the park including Ashbrook Wash, Bristol Wash and Cloudburst Wash. They drain seven square miles of steep, rocky watershed that includes the eastern slopes of the McDowell Mountains.
Those three washes come together behind the Golden Eagle detention dam along the eastern edge of the park. The dam is a flood control structure and the ball fields in the park are within the flood plain designed to hold back sudden flash floods.
While about three inches of rain falling within an hour during a storm on Oct. 2 flooded the ball fields in Golden Eagle Park with three to six feet of water, it was not just silt from the storm that was cleaned up, according to Weldy.
He said a good portion of what was removed has built up over the nearly 30 years since the development of the park began soon after incorporation.
The initial phase of the emergency channel work has been completed, Weldy said. The channels have been dredged, excess vegetation removed and other landscaping trimmed. They have also installed “drop basins” designed to collect debris and keep the drainage open for more water to flow freely.
The town has hired engineering consultants to recommend long-term improvements or solutions to mitigate severe damage in future flooding. That may include further channel dredging upstream, enhancing temporary berms to contain water flow and floodwall construction to direct water flow.
The walking paths around the park that circle the ball fields have been reopened, as has field one; the largest ball field at the north-west end of the park.
The other ball fields are expected to be re-sodded within a week or two and reopened after the sod has a chance to take hold.