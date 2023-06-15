The Town Council has voted to approve a request for a special use permit to allow a 10-unit residential apartment complex at Fountain Hills and Glenbrook boulevards.
The proposal from the developer calls for three buildings on approximately one-third acre. The proposed apartments are two stories with a garage for each unit.
This area has been zoned and platted prior to incorporation of the Town for commercial uses. According to the staff report, it is still the desire of the Town to have this be a successful commercial center. Staff also posed several questions related to allowing a residential development at this location.
First, would allowing residential use of this prominent corner be detrimental to the desired commercial activity?
Second, would the residential use be detrimental to the public health, safety, peace or comfort of the neighborhood?
Finally, is the residential use being designed and established in a manner that creates a desirable living environment in a manner compatible with the adjacent development and meets the goal of providing a recognizable entry to the Town?
Over an almost 50-year history this property has not fully developed to its potential and has largely been underutilized. According to staff facilitating the development by allowing a mix of uses can help to improve the overall quality of the development by introducing new buildings and additional activity on the property. It was also claimed more people living nearby can provide customers to the businesses.
This small pocket of residential use will be located at a busy intersection and surrounded by parking lots and non-residential uses. Each unit will have a small private outdoor space, but the interior of the development is all driveway with no amenities. This setting for the homes is not ideal and will have a challenge in providing a “desirable living environment” for the residents, according to staff.
This commercial property has been zoned and plated for 50 years and has not developed with commercial development. According to the staff report, in general, the Town is over-zoned and built for commercial uses and needs to convert some commercial properties to residential uses to provide places for more residents to utilize the existing businesses. The General Plan supports a mix of neighborhood scale uses in this location.
The developer planning this project is the same developer working on a 17-unit residential complex at Saguaro Boulevard and Trevino Drive. He has stated he is near the point of submitting building plans for approval on that project.
The council voted 6-1 to approve the permit. Councilman Allen Skillicorn cast the no vote without comment.