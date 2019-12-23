The Fountain Hills volunteer transportation program, Give-a-Lift, is relaunching Jan. 6, 2020 with ride request fulfillment starting on January 14, 2020.
Give-a-Lift provides rides for homebound, non-drivers in Fountain Hills. The town started the Give-a-Lift program in July, 2009 in response to a reduction in County funds for transportation.
Volunteers and town staff worked together to address the needs of those residents without transportation. Once word was out there were residents in Fountain Hills who needed rides to medical appointments, the pharmacy, grocery store and more the recruitment of volunteer drivers began.
According to organizers, Give-a-Lift rides are more than just transportation to all those who need this program. It means an opportunity for better healthcare, continued independent living and a social connection to the community. The volunteer drivers who participate for Give- a-Lift not only make a difference in the lives of residents who need this program, but in their own lives as well.
Give-a-Lift drivers have the flexibility to decide how many rides they can provide.
Those interested in becoming a volunteer driver, or are in need of the ride service, may contact Town of Fountain Hills Volunteer Coordinator Kim Wickland for more information. Call her at 480-816-5108 or email kwickland@fh.az.gov.
Give-a-Lift Volunteer Driver Applications and Ride Request Forms can be found on the town website www.fh.az.gov under the Volunteer section.