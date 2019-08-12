Parents and guardians of any girl, ages 5 to 18 years, interested in joining Girl Scouts are invited to attend Fountain Hills Girl Scout’s “Information Meeting” being held Saturday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. at the Sunset Kiwanis building, 16957 Kiwanis Dr.
Registration procedure, troop availability, troop activities and membership dues will be discussed at this meeting.
Neighborhood troop coordinator Nita Blose described Girl Scouts as a safe place where girls can try new things, take on challenges, help build strong communities and inspire others.
“A girl can transform her ideas into action, turn her questions into adventure and grow her confidence through practice,” Blose said. “The possibilities are endless! Girls will find they are capable of more than they ever imagined.”
Blose invites local girls to take the first step and join 3.2 million other Girl Scouts nationwide. Those interested in joining Girl Scouts who cannot attend the Information Meeting can contact Blose at 480-296-3101 or by email at nblose@arotechinc.com.