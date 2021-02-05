It’s Girl Scout cookie season, with cookie sales happening all around town through March 1.
According to Fountain Hills Girl Scout Neighborhood Manager Nita Blose, Girl Scout cookies are awesomely delicious but, beyond the sweetness, they are an opportunity for girls to do extraordinary things.
“When you make a Girl Scout cookie purchase, you are helping the next generation of girl entrepreneurs get an important taste of what it takes to be successful – teamwork, planning and a positive outlook for starters,” Blose said.
Proceeds from cookie purchases stay local and help power new experiences for every girl who sells Girl Scout cookies. Whether it is a trip she will never forget, a service project that will change her community forever, or the opportunity to build a lifetime of memories at camp, Girl Scout cookies help make it all happen.
“It is up to her and her troop – they own their adventure,” Blose explained. “When you buy a box of Girl Scout cookies, you not only will enjoy your favorite cookies, you will be helping girls do and learn amazing things.”
Blose noted that there will be some changes to how Girl Scout cookies are made available this year.
“Due to COVID-19 restrictions, cookie booths in front of stores will be limited this year,” Blose said. “If you would like to buy cookies directly from a Fountain Hills Girl Scout troop, contact [me] at 480-296-3101 or nblose@arotechinc.com.”