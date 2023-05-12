Gilbert Road, from Thomas Road to State Route 87 (Beeline Highway), remains closed due to continuing water flows from the Salt River Project (SRP).
The Maricopa County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will not be able to provide a timeline for reopening until the riverbed is dry enough for engineers to investigate the condition of the roadway following the unprecedented release of water.
This year’s water release caused historic flooding which demonstrates the need for the larger all-weather crossing provided by the new Gilbert Road Bridge. During the flooding events, the project has adjusted for the circumstances with work continuing in areas unaffected by water flows.
MCDOT is continuing to coordinate with SRP during the water releases, which are decreasing but anticipated to continue until at least mid-May. The closure will continue to be in place while water flows in the Salt River. More information will be provided after MCDOT can fully assess any damages to Gilbert Road where it crosses the Salt River.
A press release states public safety is the highest priority for MCDOT as it evaluates options to complete the project in an efficient manner while minimizing public inconvenience.