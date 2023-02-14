Fountain Hills residents using Gilbert Road into Mesa recently probably noticed the construction activity in the vicinity of the Salt River crossing.
The Maricopa Department of Transportation, in partnership with the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community and the City of Mesa, is constructing a new bridge over the Salt River.
A new four-lane bridge will replace the existing two-lane bridge and the low water crossing through the riverbed. This crossing often becomes flooded during high water flows in the Salt River.
The bridge crossing, located between Thomas Road and SR 87, is being built in phases and will provide two northbound and two southbound lanes. The project includes new pavement, signage and improved drainage in the project area.
The approximately $114 million cost is being spread over four fiscal years through 2026, with completion expected in 2025.
Motorists can expect to experience occasional lane restrictions during the construction. One lane of travel for both north and south bound traffic will be accommodated to assure access to SR 87.