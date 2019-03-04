Borrowing an idea from PBS’s Antique Roadshow, the organizers of a local clock and watch show encourages the public to bring their horological treasures to the Community Center for vetting and appraisal.
Arizona Sunshine Regional Watch and Clock Show is presenting the event on Friday, March 8, and Saturday, March 9, in the Community Center.
The public is invited to attend the Saturday session only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entry is $5 per person.
Members will evaluate the age and provide a verbal value of watches and clocks at no cost. Repair specialists will also be available on site for consultation.
Friday’s session is open only to members of the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors.
Registration opens at 7 a.m. Friday, March 8, followed by the mart from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. An auction of horological items will take place at 3 p.m. The annual banquet will follow at 7 p.m.
Horological hobbyists and experts will display, sell and trade antique and modern watches, clocks, parts, tools, books and literature.
This year’s theme is, “Seth Thomas: the Man, his Clocks and his Company.”
Classes and seminars will focus on clock case restoration and batteries for clocks and watches.
Host chapter is Valley of the Sun 112. Co-hosts are Keywinders of Arizona 46 and Southern Arizona 113. General chairman is Frank Wagner. For more information, please email Frank at frank@remn.biz.