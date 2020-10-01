The registration deadline for the Tuesday, Nov. 3, General Election is fast approaching. The deadline is next Monday, Oct. 5. Ballots for those signed up to vote by mail will be sent out Wednesday, Oct. 7.
This election is a topic of great interest to citizens in Fountain Hills, as well as across the country, as it features candidates up to the highest office of President of the United States. There will be new voters who want to get their name registered to vote and others, who may not have participated in a while, will want to check their voter status prior to this election.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person voter registration assistance is difficult to obtain. However, online registration is accessible at recorder.maricopa.gov/elections. The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office has information and registration portals at Arizona.vote.
Political parties in Arizona also may be able to help. The state Democratic Party voter hotline is 1-833-336-8683. The number for the Arizona Republican Party is 602-957-7770.
The pandemic has also increased interest in people casting their ballot by mail or using expanded opportunities to vote in person.
Registered voters can get information about receiving a mail ballot at the recorder’s website. Such a request can be made at any time, but the deadline to ask for a mail-in ballot for this election is Friday, Oct. 23. With anticipated increased interest in mail ballots this year, it is advisable to make the request as soon as possible.
For those who still wish to vote in person, election officials will be establishing vote centers that will be open beginning Wednesday, Oct. 7, through Election Day on Nov. 3. As was the case for the August primary, a voting center will be located in Fountain Hills at Plaza Fountainside, 12645 Saguaro Blvd. It will begin operation on Thursday, Oct. 22, through Election Day. Hours of operation are to be announced.
Maricopa County election officials have set a date of Tuesday, Oct. 27, as the last day mail-in ballots should be dropped in the mailbox to be received in time to be counted. However, questions about the efficiency of the U.S. Postal Service in handling ballots have come up, so many officials are urging people to put ballots back in the mail as soon as possible this year.
Also, those who receive a ballot in the mail may return them to any voting center up until the close of polls at 7 p.m. on Election Day.
With the number of early ballots expected voters who plan to return their ballot by mail are urged to do so as quickly as possible.
For voters in the Verde Communities and Rio Verde precinct, the Rio Verde Community Center will be open as a vote center on Monday, Nov. 2, as well as Election Day. At Fort McDowell the voting site is the Recreation Center on Fort McDowell Road, which will be open on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
According to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office, the voter turnout for the General Election in a presidential election year has consistently been more than 70 percent going back to 2000. With the contentiousness of the upcoming contest turnout may easily surpass that, so it is important that those who participate plan their approach this year.