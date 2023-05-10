Town Councilman Gerry Friedel has announced he is a candidate for mayor of Fountain Hills at the next council election in 2024. Friedel held a campaign kickoff event at the local Batchelor’s Pad restaurant on May 4.
Friedel said he was pleased to have Pastor Jerone Davison kick off the event by giving an impassioned invocation followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Grace, Lincoln and Remington Earle. Arizona State Senator John Kavanagh gave the introduction after delivering his remarks. Tim Maas provided musical entertainment.
“I love this Town,” Friedel said to what he described as a “high energy” crowd. “It has been a great privilege to serve on the Town Council and now I want to bring over five years of engagement in Town governance to the Office of Mayor.”
Friedel briefly outlined his extensive career in banking and finance, saying his “work hard” ethic and ability to make informed decisions based on fact and the rule of law make him uniquely qualified to take the reins of the highest office in Fountain Hills.
The three main planks in his platform are public safety, quality of life and economic development.
“Thank you for being here tonight. Barb and I are ready to roll up our sleeves and work hard to win your support,” Friedel said in closing his remarks. “Yes, we are 15 months out from the August 2024 election, but just know that when I undertake something, I start early, become as knowledgeable as humanly possible about the undertaking, and out work everyone else.”
Friedel has been a full-time Fountain Hills resident for 10 years and a property owner for more than 30 years. His professional qualifications include 39 years in the banking industry with 22 years as a loan officer and 17 years as a financial planner.
Friedel has a BA in bank management/finance from North Central College in Naperville, Ill., and a Certificate in Financial Planning from Loyola Business School in Chicago. He has worked with clients from all walks of life as well as small businesses, helping them to achieve their financial goals.
Friedel is originally from Glen Ellyn, Ill., where he served on the board of directors for the YMCA for 10 years. He served on the Strategic Planning Advisory Commission for the Town of Fountain Hills.
As a former triathlete, Friedel enjoys swimming, cycling, running and has competed in over 100 races including Fountain Hills’ first half marathon in 2016. Friedel said he and his wife, Barb, enjoy participating in the town’s community events and shopping and dining locally.
Friedel said he believes his solid background in financial management will provide strong solutions for Fountain Hills, adding that he believes in fiscal responsibility, accountability and transparency. He said he looks forward to the opportunity to represent and listen to residents to shape the future of Fountain Hills as Town mayor.