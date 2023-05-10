Gerry Friedel.jpg
DAVID HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY

Town Councilman Gerry Friedel has announced he is a candidate for mayor of Fountain Hills at the next council election in 2024. Friedel held a campaign kickoff event at the local Batchelor’s Pad restaurant on May 4.

Friedel said he was pleased to have Pastor Jerone Davison kick off the event by giving an impassioned invocation followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Grace, Lincoln and Remington Earle. Arizona State Senator John Kavanagh gave the introduction after delivering his remarks. Tim Maas provided musical entertainment.