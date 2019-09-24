The German band, “Die Echten Waldbuam,” will entertain for the 12th Fountain Hills Oktoberfest Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27 and 28, in Fountain Park.
Hours will be 5 to 10 p.m. Admission will be $5; free for age 20 and younger, and anyone who wears traditional German lederhosen or dirndls.
Prizes will be awarded to guests wearing the most popular outfits.
Christine Colley, founder of the not-for-profit sponsoring organization, Fountain Events, Inc., said authenticity is important.
“This Oktoberfest family event is truly Bavarian-style, similar to the original in Munich, right down to details such as the long tables papered in Bavarian blue and white where attendees can chat with neighbors and make new friends while singing along with old-time drinking songs,” said Colley.
Just like in Germany, Mayor Ginny Dickey will perform the traditional tapping of the keg to open the festival at 6 p.m., Friday.
Four Warsteiner beer varieties will be available: Pilsener, a light lager; Dunkel, a dark lager; Oktoberfest, medium amber lager, and Koenig Ludwig Hefeweizen, a popular wheat beer.
A commemorative mug will be sold for $6. A 14-ounce cup will sell for $6; the mug containing two-plus cup of beer will sell for $12.
Twelve male and female contestants will compete each evening to hold the five-pound filled beer stein the longest.
Foot-long brats, schnitzel, sauerkraut, potato salad, potato pancakes, apple strudel and pretzels will be sold.
New this year
A raffle to win two non-stop flights from Phoenix to Frankfurt, Germany, on Condor Airlines will be held.
Ticket prices are two tickets for $10, five for $20 and 10 for $30. In addition to the flight, a tour of the Warsteiner Brewery will be included.
Ashley Chaver, a local resident of German descent, will reign as Oktoberfest Queen. Her escort will be her husband, Broc.
Returning
The audience will select the winner of the alphorn blowing competition.
A free children’s zone will feature bounce houses and a rock climbing wall.
“Clucky the Chicken” will greet visitors, pose for photos and swing to the chicken dance.